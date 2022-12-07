Minnesota's new Democratic Senate majority is already showing signs of internal friction, with four freshmen pushing leadership to eliminate the state's tax on Social Security income.

Newly elected Sens. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights, Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, and Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, called for repealing the tax in a joint statement Wednesday.

"As four incoming Senators who helped deliver the majority to the DFL, we will be making this our top budget priority," they said. "Not only does it burden many of Minnesota's seniors, it also leads to retirees leaving the state for others where this benefit is not taxed."

Minnesota is among just 12 states that tax Social Security benefits, according to the AARP.

Lawmakers had agreed to eliminate the Social Security tax in a sweeping deal earlier this year, but the package fell apart in the legislative session's final days.

Their comments come after DFL Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic expressed skepticism about fully repealing the tax, which generates about $500 million per year.

"I'm on the record for having deep concerns about that," Dziedzic said Tuesday while reacting to Minnesota's record $17.6 billion budget surplus.

Democrats will hold a one-seat majority in the Senate, leaving no room for defection.