Minnesota's divided Legislature is poised to change a state law that considers a sexual assault victim "mentally incapacitated" only if the person was forcibly drugged.

The Republican-controlled Senate is hearing a proposal Wednesday evening to change the law after a recent Minnesota Supreme Court ruling put renewed attention on the decades-old provision, which gave a man convicted of rape a new trial because the victim was voluntarily intoxicated when the assault occurred.

But advocates pushing to overhaul the state's criminal sexual conduct laws say the change is only one piece of a broader effort moving through the House.

"We shouldn't wait for other bad case law in order to make the other important changes in the bill," said Rep. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview, who is carrying a bill that would change the definition of mentally incapacitated, and also address other gaps in state law. "There should be no hesitancy to pass the entire bill this session."

Moller's bill, prompted in part by the Star Tribune's Denied Justice investigative series, followed a nearly two-year working group that included survivors of assault, advocates, attorneys and law enforcement.

That group had already identified the issue with the definition of "mentally incapacitated" in state law, which only includes situations where alcohol or drugs were forcibly administered to the person, not if someone was drinking or using drugs voluntarily. Under law, a person who sexually assaults a voluntarily intoxicated person would likely face a gross misdemeanor, rather than a felony.

Moller's bill and the change being considered in the Senate would expand the definition to include someone who is "under the influence of an intoxicating substance to a degree that renders them incapable of consenting."

Her proposal would also create a new crime of extortion, where someone is coerced into unwanted sexual contact, and expand statutory rape laws to include 13-year-olds. The bill also eliminates consent as a defense in cases where the perpetrator is the victim's teacher, a caregiver for a vulnerable individual or other situations where someone impersonates a police officer, a medical provider or a clergy member.

"Survivors are watching to see what the Legislature will do," said Lindsay Brice, policy director for the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, which supports the broader legislation.

The House proposal has cleared several committees. The Senate is considering the change as part of a broader budget bill for the courts and public safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated after the Senate hearing.