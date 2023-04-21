Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Minnesota Senate voted Friday to ban the discredited practice of conversion therapy — which seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity — for minors and vulnerable adults.

Senators were also poised Friday to vote on bills that would make Minnesota a refuge for people who travel here seeking abortions and gender-affirming health care.

The transgender refuge bill would protect people and families who travel to Minnesota to receive gender-affirming care from legal repercussions and extradition orders. The abortion bill would enact similar protections, making patient data on abortions private and restricting subpoenas and extradition orders from other states that have banned the procedure.

Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, said the three bills are all tied to freedom.

"People should have the liberties that are guaranteed in our Constitution. People should have the right to self-determination," Dibble said. "And in Minnesota, people should be free from the laws of other states that would impact and negatively affect all of those basic American rights."

He had been pushing for the conversion therapy ban for years. He called the practice "heinous and barbaric" and said it amounts to torture.

The DFL-controlled Senate voted 36-27 to ban the practice. Republican Sens. Zach Duckworth and Jeremy Miller joined 34 Democrats in supporting the ban.

Several GOP members spoke out against the conversion therapy ban for children and vulnerable adults on the Senate floor Friday.

"I just don't want to close the door on quality help and even discussions and dialogue that might be productive," said Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, who feared the bill could chill conversations between minors and trusted adults.

The House has already approved the three proposals the Senate is voting on Friday. The Senate bill authors said the abortion bill would be amended and sent back to the House for a final approval, but all of the measures are expected to be on DFL Gov. Tim Walz's desk soon. The governor's office said he will sign all three.

"To people who are forced to flee their home states because they are not safe there, we say, 'Welcome, and you are safe here in Minnesota,'" said Sen. Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, an obstetrician-gynecologist who's sponsoring the abortion bill.

GOP Sen. Paul Utke, of Park Rapids, called the abortion bill "unconstitutional" and said Democrats are trying to extend Minnesota's laws beyond its borders.

"This legislation pushes Minnesota towards extensive litigation over constitutional issues with other states," Utke said.

Supporters and opponents of the three bills waved signs and chanted slogans at each other across the State Capitol rotunda Friday morning.

Angie Ebel, of Roseville, said she showed up to support bodily autonomy. She and others were waiting, worried, as the Supreme Court was poised to rule Friday on access to the widely used abortion pill, mifepristone.

"It's frightening just that these things are up for debate. And that it's a slow whittling away — like with Roe — slowly things get taken away and all of a sudden you look up and these giant things have happened. They are playing the long game and it scares me," Ebel said.

Morrison said the looming mifepristone ruling adds urgency.

"This is a shifting legal landscape. It literally changes on a daily basis right now and there is a lot of confusion among patients and providers," she said, adding that she hopes the bill will help clarify things in Minnesota.

Ebel said the legislative action makes her proud to be a Minnesotan, a message that was echoed by many supporters Friday morning.

"I have trans friends across the country that are looking for a safe place that they can escape to," said Orla Gotthelf, of Minneapolis. "It's sad that we have to have a refuge state, but I'm happy that we are becoming a safe place."

Meanwhile, Jen and Jordan Pepin traveled from St. Michael to the Capitol to oppose the bills.

"We're here hoping that the legislation does not go through. We think we're at a pivotal point in our state," Jordan Pepin said. "A lot of the issues that we're putting under the umbrella of politics are well beyond how we run government and are getting into more and more moral issues, and just a lot of moral decay that we're hoping to not continue."