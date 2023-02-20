Mental health providers in Minnesota would be prohibited from performing conversion therapy — a discredited practice that seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity — on minors and vulnerable adults under a bill being considered by the state House on Monday.

The DFL-controlled House was poised to approve the bill, which would also ban medical assistance coverage of conversion therapy and prohibit providers from misrepresenting the service.

"These treatments are ineffective and lead to depression, decreased self-esteem, substance abuse, self-harm and suicide," said state Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul, who sponsored the bill in the House. "We must move past the idea that queer people can choose their sexuality and gender identity, and let them show up as their full, glorious, authentic selves."

The bill must also be approved by the DFL-controlled Senate before reaching Gov. Tim Walz's desk. Sen. Scott Dibble, the Minneapolis Democrat who's sponsoring the bill in that chamber, said Monday that he expects the Senate to vote on it soon.

"This practice needs to be banned," Dibble said. "It is heinous. It is abhorrent. It does active harm to people and their lives. Minnesota is better than this."

If a mental health provider were to defy the proposed ban, the provider would be subject to "disciplinary action by the licensing board of the mental health practitioner or mental health professional," the bill states.

Before taking up the bill, the House passed two additional bills Monday on overwhelmingly bipartisan votes aimed at preventing catalytic converter thefts and creating a new state office to investigate missing and murdered Black women and girls.

