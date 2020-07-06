Minnesota United canceled Sunday night’s scheduled scrimmage with Columbus because of what a team spokesman called an “overabundance of caution” regarding COVID-19, and each team decided to hold its own intrasquad scrimmage in Orlando instead.­

Columbus on Thursday confirmed one of its players tested positive for corona­virus. The player was isolated from the team and the Crew’s delegation quarantined in hotel rooms until additional testing was completed.

Sunday’s scrimmage was set to be the Loons’ only live action against another team before they open the “MLS is Back” tournament Sunday night against Sporting Kansas City, restarting a season suspended for the past four months. Columbus’ first match is against Cincinnati on Saturday night.

The Loons have been training in Florida for the past week.

Jerry Zgoda