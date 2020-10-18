Eight-year-old Willaniya, who goes by Niya, is a caretaker and a nurturer. She loves to learn and enjoys music, Spanish and Chinese among other classes in school. Niya enjoys bike riding, going to parks, playing with her sister, watching movies, writing, coloring, swimming, singing, dancing and doing arts and crafts.

Willaysha, 6, is fun, loving, nurturing and loves to learn. She is also helpful and listens well to others. Willaysha enjoys dressing up and wearing the color pink. One of her favorite things to do is to spend time with her siblings. Willaysha participated in an online stage performance camp where she learned songs and dances and really enjoyed it.

William, 5, is a fun, playful kid with a great laugh who likes to play jokes on his siblings. He is also kind, helpful and caring. William loves soccer and other organized sports and does very well at them. He also loves outdoor activities such as swimming, spending time at the park and going to the beach.

Four-year-old Willie is a sensitive child who is compassionate, loving and cares for the well-being of others. Willie notices when others are sad, and he will ask if you are OK and try to cheer you up by smiling or playing with you. Willie has an innate curiosity to know how everything works and loves to build things with Legos and Magnetics.

It would be best if these siblings were the only children in the home. Following adoption, they would need to maintain contact with their younger brother.

Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.

