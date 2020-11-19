Another 47,000 Minnesotans left the labor force last month as the pandemic continues to take a toll on workers concerned about their safety and straining to take care of children or sick relatives at home.

The exodus follows a similar drop of about 56,000 people who exited the workforce in September, sending Minnesota’s labor force participation rate to the lowest level in decades.

It was also the main factor in a decline of the state’s unemployment rate to 4.6% in October from a revised 5.9% in September, according to data released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

At the same time, state officials are expecting another wave of unemployment claims in the coming weeks as new business restrictions take effect this weekend. Restaurants (except for takeout service), bars and gyms will be closed for four weeks as COVID-19 cases surge in Minnesota and other parts of the Upper Midwest.

In October, the state added back 13,200 jobs, a slower pace than the month before. Most of the jobs came from the private sector, led by trade and transportation, leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing.

The state has now recovered about 53% of the jobs it lost earlier this year in the first months of the pandemic.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 6.9% in October, down from 7.9% the month before.