M Health Fairview expects to reduce some staff work hours beginning Monday as one of the state’s largest health care providers sees the financial impact from COVID-19 preparations.

Hospitals supported an order in March from Gov. Tim Walz to indefinitely postponed all elective surgeries and procedures in Minnesota as a way to conserve scare supplies, but it’s caused revenue declines at Fairview and other health care systems.

The Minneapolis-based health system says it will provide affected employees a minimum of 50% pay and continuing benefits. The changes don’t apply to unionized workers, nor do they impact staff caring for patients sickened by the widening coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t know yet how many employees in total will be impacted,” said spokeswoman Aimee Jordan by e-mail. “All positions and levels are being evaluated. We are actively assessing the projected demand of our patients and an expected surge in COVID-19 cases.”

M Health Fairview is the brand for clinical health care at Fairview Health Services, which includes the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Last year, Fairview employed more than 33,000 people across a health system that includes 10 acute care hospitals, more than 100 clinics, a large pharmacy business and long-term care facilities.

With the cut in elective procedures, the Star Tribune reported that more than 10,000 Minnesota health care workers had applied for unemployment assistance over a 10-day period, more than quadruple the number who applied for the financial assistance in all of last year.

At that time, Bloomington-based HealthPartners said some nurses and administrators were seeing job changes such as reduced hours, temporary reassignments and “use of time-off or other leave practices.”

HealthPartners and other large health systems that run hospitals and clinics say they are stopping short of outright layoffs, but two private medical practices tell the Star Tribune they’ve had to furlough a significant share of their workers due to the shutdown of elective procedures.

On Monday, Duluth-based Essentia Health said it was placing 500 employees on unpaid leave in the face of an expected revenue decline of 20% to 40%.

On Tuesday, M Health Fairview officials said they’ve seen fewer patients due to the delay in noncritical procedures, plus the shift to more care being provided through virtual visits. At the same time, the health care system is spending more on equipment and supplies to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients.

“Many hospitals expect near-term revenue declines of as much as one-third as a result of the current crisis,” M Health Fairview said in a statement. “Employees could be called back or reassigned as needed to address expected surges in COVID-19 patients.”

The reduced work hours at Fairview are expected to run Monday through May 3.

Moves by governors across the country to halt elective procedures are likely to drive revenue declines for many hospitals, according to Moody’s Investors Service, which follows the nonprofit health care sector.

Federal legislation passed last week is providing more than $100 billion to hospitals to offset the suspension of elective and noncritical services, “which should provide liquidity support,” Moody’s said in a statement last week. Even so, the rating agency said it expected “coronavirus to have a significant negative impact on hospital cash flow this year.”

