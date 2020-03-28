Minnesota has now seen a total of five deaths from COVID-19, state officials said Saturday, with one more death reported in the past 24 hours, along with an increase in known cases.

Figures posted at 11 a.m. by the Minnesota Department of Health did not list the age or location for the individual most recently claimed by the widening coronavirus outbreak. The state's first four deaths were among people in their 80s, including two who lived in long-term care facilities.

The tally of people who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 441, up from 398 cases Friday.

For more than a week, public health officials have stressed that the reported case count understates the number in Minnesota who have been infected and sickened. The virus is thought to be circulating across much of the state, but limited testing supplies make it impossible to precisely document the spread.

Clearwater County became the 41st of Minnesota's 87 counties to see a confirmed case. Hennepin County continues to have the highest tally of known cases, now at 152.

On Saturday, 30 patients were requiring hospitalization for COVID-19, down from 34 cases on Friday, according to the Health Department.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Saturday morning allocating $330 million in COVID-19 aid passed by the state legislature on March 26. Governor Walz is under a fourteen day quarantine and is working from the Governor's Residence in St. Paul.

Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Minnesota on March 6, a total of 57 patients have required hospitalization, the Health Department says.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that has infected more than 600,000 people around the world and caused more than 28,000 deaths, according to global data posted Saturday by Johns Hopkins University.

Many cases result in mild or moderate illness, the Health Department says, and do not require a clinic visit. Most don't require hospitalization, but the numbers released Saturday illustrate how the condition can require sophisticated medical care.

At 11:59 p.m. Friday, Minnesota implemented a "stay-at-home" order that's meant to slow the spread of disease. Slowing the pace of patients who require intensive care is one goal of the order, Gov. Tim Walz said.

Hospitals are scrambling to prepare. Earlier this week, Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis said it was reconfiguring about 60 hospital beds with special air handling equipment so they can be dedicated to patients with COVID-19.

Patients with severe respiratory problems related to the illness could require ventilators or machines that provide positive airway pressure. The airway treatments, as well as the process of inserting or removing a breathing tube, could cause COVID to become aerosolized — a big risk that's significantly reduced by the new equipment, Dr. Sarah Prebil, a physician on the hospital's incident command team, said in a Tuesday interview.

Shortages of personal protective equipment and uncertainty about exactly how many COVID-19 patients will need hospital care means there is "a healthy amount" of anxiety among all health care workers, Prebil said. But it's also focused energy on steps the hospital can take to prepare.

"We know that we have a hospital to run and operate," said Steve Waderich, director of facilities at Abbott Northwestern. "We know that we have patients we need to take care of."

Those at highest risk for severe illness include older people or those that have certain underlying health conditions, the Health Department says on its website.

On Saturday, the data release showed the number of cumulative tests completed since Jan. 20 increased from about 14,003 on Friday to 16,129. The number of COVID-19 patients who no longer need to be isolated now stands at 221, up from 180 patients on Friday.