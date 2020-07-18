Five more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota and more than 450 new cases have been confirmed across the state, health officials reported Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a net increase of 457 new coronavirus infections, according to a data release on Saturday morning, on a volume of about 16,492 completed tests.

Daily tallies for case counts have been on the rise in July, and last Saturday rivaled peaks reported in May. But case totals this month are coming on a much higher volume of tests, and the seven-day trend with cases shifted lower on Saturday.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for three of the newly announced deaths. Statewide, 1,538 people have died from the virus.

The latest numbers show 265 patients were hospitalized, compared with 252 on Friday; 117 patients required intensive care, up seven from Friday. Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been holding steady in July.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 4,602 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 4,320 cases statewide, a one-day increase of 42 cases. A total of 39,310 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation, an increase of more than 700 people over Friday’s data release.

Confirmed cases have been reported in 86 of the state’s 87 counties, with no confirmed cases in Lake of the Woods County in far northern Minnesota.

Saturday’s numbers show a continued decline in congregate care facilities publicly identified with at least one COVID-19 cases among residents or staff. The Health Department is now updating the list every Friday and started this month removing facilities that have not reported a new exposure for a minimum of 28 days.

Whereas last Friday’s report listed 174 facilities with cases, the tally is now down to 164 facilities. In late June, the Health Department listed cases in at least 337 facilities.

State officials release names only for facilities with at least 10 residents.

Health problems that increase COVID-19 risks range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don’t need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness; studies suggest that up to 45% of those who are infected won’t have symptoms.

Most numbers published Saturday morning cover the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Friday.