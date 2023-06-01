Minnesota regulators on Thursday approved a three-year, 9% rate increase for Xcel Energy, significantly less than what the state's largest utility wanted.

The state Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the $306 million increase, which also was less than the state Department of Commerce and an administrative law judge recommended.

Xcel "is still getting an increase in rates, and they need that to provide reliable and efficient service," PUC Chair Katie Sieben said in an interview after the vote. "I wasn't convinced they needed as big an increase as they were proposing. The commission struck a good balance."

Xcel's most recent rate increase proposal was for $440 million across three years, down from $498 million late last year and well below its initial request of $677 million, which would have amounted to a 21% increase.

The biggest difference between what Xcel wanted and what Xcel got pivoted on the company's return on equity (ROE). Return on equity is a key measure of profitability, and the PUC granted Xcel an ROE well below what it requested.

Xcel, which has about 1.3 million Minnesota customers, says it needs the rate increase for a variety of purposes, including basic upkeep of its system, improving its distribution grid and paying for projects to further "the clean energy transition."

Minneapolis-based Xcel is already a renewable energy leader among midwestern utilities. A Minnesota law passed this year mandates that the state's electric utilities produce 100% carbon-free energy by 2040 — a decade earlier than the company's own goal.

The company's three-year rate proposal came at a time when consumers were already buffeted by rising inflation of all sorts, particularly for energy and food.

"Any rate increase is difficult for people," said Annie Levenson-Falk, head of the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota (CUB), a ratepayer watchdog group.

That said, she said CUB "was pleased with the outcome" of Xcel's rate case. "I think the PUC looked really hard to make sure ratepayers don't have to pay more than what they should to support the company's profits and its executive compensation."

The PUC denied Xcel's request to approve long-term executive compensation expenses of $24.6 million over three years. Instead, the PUC approved 15% cap on annual incentive compensation for individual pay.

The PUC also approved far less than the $68 million in insurance premium costs that Xcel had wanted to include in its rate increase; and the commission rejected Xcel's request to include several million in company pension contributions in its rate base.

The Minnesota Commerce Department, which represents ratepayers before the PUC, had recommended that Xcel get $325 million over three years.

Administrative Law Judge Christa Moseng concluded in April that Xcel should get $384 million over three years. Such judges are often appointed to contentious PUC proceedings, but their rulings are non-binding.

"I think the ALJ report is thorough and the findings are well grounded," PUC Commissioner Valerie Means said at Thursday's hearing. While the PUC adopted many of the ALJ's findings, it did not one critical point — Xcel's allowed return on equity.

Xcel argued its guaranteed ROE should be raised from 9.06% to 10.2%, saying it needs to be competitive with other utilities in capital markets. Moseng found that 9.87% is a "reasonable" return for Xcel.

Commerce has said that Xcel has been "flourishing" at its current ROE, though an increase to 9.25% was merited. CUB, a ratepayer watchdog group, has recommended that Xcel's ROE be lowered to 8.8% to 9%.

The PUC adopted the Commerce's Department recommendation by a vote of 3-2.

"I am comfortable with the department's solid analysis," said Commissioner Matt Schuerger, who along with Sieben and John Tuma voted for the 9.25% ROE.

Two commissioners, Means and Joe Sullivan, argued that Xcel's ROE should have been set at 9.38%. Sullivan argued that the 9.25% is "dated," and that financial markets have since "deteriorated a bit" while interest rates have risen — all warranting a slightly higher ROE for Xcel.