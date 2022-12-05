Xcel Energy's request to raise residential electricity bills another 6% is being roundly opposed by ratepayer advocates — including two state agencies — who say Minnesotans are already reeling from energy price inflation.

The matter will come to a head Tuesday when the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is slated to weigh Xcel's request for a $122 million interim rate hike for 2023. Minneapolis-based Xcel is by far Minnesota's largest electricity provider, serving 1.3 million customers.

Seeing fierce opposition, Xcel recently filed a complicated alternative plan with the PUC that would reduce its interim rate request to $68 million or eliminate it altogether. The plan centers on changes in accounting for certain costs and revenues.

But the Minnesota Department of Commerce argued in a PUC filing that Xcel's last-minute plan would "create unnecessary procedural and record uncertainty. … Xcel's late-filed letter underscores that Xcel does not need an additional increase to its interim rates."

Last October, Xcel filed for a rate increase of $677.4 million — or 21.2% — over three years. The PUC commonly grants interim rate increases to electric and gas utilities until a full rate case is settled.

So a year ago, the PUC allowed Xcel a 2022 interim rate increase for all customer classes of $247.1 million. That included $79.8 million from residential ratepayers, about $41 million less than the utility requested.

The PUC noted at the time that Xcel's residential customers were "under financial distress."

Even with the $41 million reduction, the PUC granted Xcel a residential rate hike for 2022 that translated into a 6.4% increase in an average household's electric bills.

The Commerce Department, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office and the Citizen's Utility Board of Minnesota (CUB) all contend that Xcel's customers are under at least as much financial distress this year, if not more — and all oppose any interim rate increase.

"Ratepayers are experiencing extreme inflation in the energy sector as well as for other essential needs," the Commerce Department said in a PUC filing. Soaring natural gas prices have remained "stubbornly high as ratepayers head into the winter heating season."

The Commerce Department and the Attorney General's Office are both charged with looking out for ratepayer interests before the PUC.

Xcel said in a PUC filing that inflation is also affecting the company's purchases of goods and services to maintain and improve its electricity system. "The continued impacts of inflation, therefore, do not warrant a denial of the 2023 [interim rate request]."

Annie Levenson-Falk, CUB's executive director, said in an interview that "if you look at who inflation is hurting most, it is Xcel's ratepayers. The company is doing OK. … If you look at who is most impacted by rising prices, it's consumers with lower incomes."

In PUC filings, CUB notes that the interim Xcel residential rate increase granted by the PUC last year actually amounted to over 8% — and so would this year's if it is allowed. That's because rate increases cover only a portion of the overall bill.

Xcel says it needs the $122 million interim rate increase in 2023 for many reasons, including funding its ongoing investments in carbon-free power and to invest in its core infrastructure.

The PUC is expected to adjudicate Xcel's three-year rate case in 2023. Customers get refunds if a final rate hike is lower than interim increases allowed by the PUC. Rates increases requested by utilities are often higher than what the PUC eventually allows

The Attorney General's Office, in PUC filings, said the record developed so far in Xcel's full rate case suggests that the company's final rates will be significantly lower than what the company has requested.

The Commerce Department, in a filing, said that with the interim increase granted by the PUC a year ago, Xcel is already collecting more revenue than the department has recommended.