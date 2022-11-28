PREP BOWL 2022

Here is the schedule for this week's Prep Bowl, played a week later than usual because of the Vikings' Thursday night game last week against New England at U.S. Bank Stadium. The stadium is the host site for all of these championship games on Friday and Saturday:

FRIDAY'S GAMES

1A

Minneota (11-2) vs. Springfield (11-2), 10 a.m.

2A

Barnesville (12-0) vs. Chatfield (12-0), 1 p.m.

4A

Simley (11-1) vs. Hutchinson (11-1), 4 p.m.

6A

Maple Grove (12-0) vs. Rosemount (12-0), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

9-man

Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-0) vs. Spring Grove (13-0), 10 a.m.

3A

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (12-0) vs. New London-Spicer (10-2), 1 p.m.

5A

Elk River (12-0) vs. Mankato West (12-0), 4 p.m.

. . .

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 will broadcast the game, and a livestream will be on its website. Tickets to the event range from $10 to $16 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

More coverage

