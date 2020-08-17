Minnesota Poll results: Attitudes about race and policing in Minneapolis
Star Tribune
August 17, 2020 — 1:07pm
The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minneapolis registered voters between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12. That sample included interviews with 525 self-identified white registered voters and 146 African-American registered voters. An additional 354 interviews were conducted Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 with African-American registered voters in Minneapolis, for a total of 500 interviews. This is commonly referred to as an “oversample,” and allows for an apples-to-apples comparison of the responses of white voters and Black voters.
Findings from questions about attitudes about race and policing in Minneapolis are below. The margin of error for the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters is ± 3.5 percentage points. The margin of error for the sample of 500 African-American Minneapolis registered voters is no more than ± 4.5 percentage points. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted and a demographic breakdown of the respondents.
Do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the Black Lives Matter movement?
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
80%
14%
6%
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
TOTAL
80%
14%
6%
Male
75%
17%
8%
Female
83
12
5
White
80
15
5
Black
85
9
6
Other
73
15
12
18-34
88
7
5
35-49
81
15
4
50-64
77
14
9
65+
71
21
8
No college degree
81
13
6
College graduate
78
15
7
DFL/ Democrat
92
5
3
Republican
33
56
11
Independent/ other
69
19
12
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
85%
9%
6%
Favorable
Unfavorable
No opinion
TOTAL
85%
9%
6%
Male
85%
10%
5%
Female
85
8
7
Under 50
84
7
9
50+
85
12
3
No college degree
86
8
6
College graduate
78
13
9
Do you think the death of George Floyd was an isolated incident, or a sign of broader problems in the treatment of Black people by Minneapolis police?
Isolated incident
Broader problems
Not sure: 3%
12%
85%
Isolated incident
Broader problems
Not sure
TOTAL
12%
85%
3%
Male
18%
79%
3%
Female
7
90
3
White
11
88
1
Black
12
81
7
Other
18
80
2
18-34
6
92
2
35-49
10
89
1
50-64
14
85
1
65+
22
72
6
No college degree
13
84
3
College graduate
12
86
2
DFL/ Democrat
6
93
1
Republican
38
58
4
Independent/ other
18
76
6
Isolated incident
Broader problems
Not sure
12%
81%
7%
Isolated incident
Broader problems
Not sure
TOTAL
12%
81%
7%
Male
17%
79%
4%
Female
8
82
10
Under 50
9
86
5
50+
15
76
9
No college degree
12
80
8
College graduate
11
84
5
Do you think the criminal justice system does or does not treat Black people and white people equally?
Does
Does not
Not sure: 6%
10%
84%
Does
Does not
Not sure
TOTAL
10%
84%
6%
Male
12%
80%
8%
Female
8
88
4
White
11
82
7
Black
4
96
0
Other
14
81
5
18-34
6
91
3
35-49
7
89
4
50-64
12
80
8
65+
17
75
8
No college degree
10
84
6
College graduate
10
84
6
DFL/ Democrat
4
94
2
Republican
42
33
25
Independent/ other
12
80
8
Does: 4%
Does not
Not sure: 0%
96%
Does
Does not
Not sure
TOTAL
4%
96%
0
Male
6%
94%
0
Female
3
97
0
Under 50
2
98
0
50+
6
94
0
No college degree
4
96
0
College graduate
6
93
1
About the poll
The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Aug. 10 to Aug. 12 with 800 Minneapolis registered voters. That sample included interviews with 525 self-identified white registered voters and 146 African-American registered voters. An additional 354 interviews were conducted Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 with African-American registered voters in Minneapolis, for a total of 500 interviews. This is commonly referred to as an “oversample,” and allows for an apples-to-apples comparison of the responses of white voters and Black voters. This poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected by computer from a phone-matched Minneapolis voter registration list that included both land line and cellphone numbers. For the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters, 29% of the interviews were conducted via land line and 71% via cellphone. For the sample of 500 African-American registered voters, 26% of the interviews were conducted via land line and 74% via cellphone.
The margin of sampling error for the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of sampling error for the sample of 500 African-American Minneapolis registered voters is no more than ± 4.5 percentage points. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents of the sample of 800 Minneapolis registered voters is 62% Democrats, 10% Republicans and 28% independents or other. The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents of the sample of 500 African-American Minneapolis registered voters is 63% Democrats, less than 1% Republicans and 37% independents or other.
The demographic profile of this poll of registered voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
