A Minnesota physical therapist must pay $4 million after the company submitted false claims for payment for outpatient physical therapy, according to federal authorities.

RehabAuthority LLC, a physical therapy company with Minnesota locations, has agreed to pay the amount to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims for payment for physical therapy services, a violation of the False Claims Act, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office from the District of Minnesota.

"The resolution centered on allegations that the company billed the government for direct, one-one-one care with physical therapists, but did not provide it when it overbooked government beneficiaries for certain outpatient physical therapy services," the news release said.

According to federal prosecutors, RehabAuthority clinics submitted false claims for therapy at clinics in Minnesota, North Dakota, Idaho and Wyoming between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2018. The clinics sought payment by billing Medicare Part B, Minnesota Medicaid, TRICARE, and the Veterans Health Administration, the news release said.

The alleged therapy included therapeutic exercises, manual therapy, ultrasounds, therapeutic activities and gait training.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota, the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General, and the Minnesota Department of Human Services worked together toward the resolution.

There has been no determination of liability in the case.

Erin Adler • 612-673-1781