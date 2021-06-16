More than 3 million people have received COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota, which is behind pace on its immunization goals but has administered enough shots to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Health officials said vaccination progress short-circuited this spring's pandemic wave, reducing the positivity rate of COVID-19 testing from 7.5% to 1.8% over the past two months and lowering the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state from 699 on April 14 to 151 on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 91 new infections — only the second daily figure below 100 since April 2020 — and five more COVID-19 deaths. The state's totals in the pandemic are now 604,052 infections and 7,523 deaths.

While 66% of people 16 and older have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota, the state is behind the pace of daily shots needed to reach its goal of 70% by July 1.

"Ideally, I'd like to see up to 90% of people vaccinated, because that really is going to keep the rates of infection low," said Dr. Susan Kline, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Minnesota needed just over 80 days once COVID-19 vaccine was available in mid-December to provide doses to 1 million people, initially reserving scarce supplies for health care workers and long-term care facility residents before making senior citizens and teachers eligible in mid-January. It then took only 36 days over March and April to reach 2 million, as the state eventually made vaccine available to all people 16 and older. Reaching 3 million took 66 days, despite broad access to vaccine and the expansion of eligibility to people 12 and older.

Kline said the arc of vaccination progress in Minnesota is somewhat familiar, with the initial surge of interest giving way because of hesitancy and safety concerns among remaining unvaccinated people. The initial expansion of vaccine to all eligible adults was faster than expected, Kline said, creating a level of protection in Minnesota that dampened the spring pandemic wave.

"I don't think we should give up," she said. "We should keep working on encouraging those who haven't been vaccinated to be vaccinated and to make it really easy and accessible for them to get."

State strategies have included the conversion of buses into mobile vaccine clinics to improve access for people with transportation barriers or busy work schedules and financial incentives. The state offered $25 Visa gift cards or free passes to state parks, Valleyfair and other attractions to 100,000 people who received their first doses between May 27 and June 30.

So far, only 9,906 people have registered to receive the vaccine rewards, even though more than 110,000 people have received their first doses in that time frame. The gift cards remain the most popular option. All vaccine recipients in Minnesota are eligible for free or discounted beers or drinks if they bring proof of vaccination to 16 participating breweries or distilleries.

Minnesota is among 24 states that have offered such vaccine incentives, according to the National Governors Association, although the approaches have varied dramatically. While Maine has similarly offered free passes to attractions, Ohio and several other states offered entries into cash lotteries. Vaccine recipients in Alabama can take two laps at highway speed around Talladega Superspeedway.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744