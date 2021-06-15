Pregnant women are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus at a lower rate than their nonpregnant peers, according to a new report released Tuesday, and the uptake is particularly low among those age 18 to 24 as well as Black and Hispanic women.

The disparity suggests that improved outreach to health care providers and pregnant women could boost vaccine confidence and coverage, health officials say.

The study from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes data from eight health systems across the country including Bloomington-based HealthPartners. It found that between December and May, COVID-19 vaccination completion was 11.1% in pregnant women compared with 24.9% in nonpregnant women age 18 to 49.

"This data are telling us that there's opportunity to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among people who are pregnant and at higher risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 and poor birth outcomes if they contract the virus," said Dr. Malini DeSilva, a researcher at HealthPartners Institute, in a statement. "COVID-19 vaccines help protect those who are pregnant and they likely provide at least some protection to their babies, too. It's important that health providers who care for patients who are pregnant have conversations about safety and protection, and hopefully we can increase vaccination rates."

The report shows that 17% of Asian women who are pregnant and 14% of white women who are pregnant were completely vaccinated, compared with just 7.7% of Hispanic women who are pregnant and 3.7% of Black women who are pregnant.

Vaccination coverage exceeded 10% among pregnant women age 25 to 49, compared with just 3.1% in pregnant women age 18 to 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

