A woman and her adult son have been identified as the people who were found shot to death last week in a home in Lino Lakes.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified them Monday as Nancy Jo Kruse, 67, and Jimmy Ray Kruse, 46.

Police were sent to the home about 4:30 p.m. on April 23 on a request for a welfare check and saw the two dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

"At this point in the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the public," Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tierney Peters said in a statement.

Peters' words echo what law enforcement routinely says in cases of suspected murder-suicide. As of Tuesday morning, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office had yet to release the cause and manner of the deaths.

Including this incident, seven people have been fatally shot in a four-week span in Anoka County under similar circumstances.

On March 27, the bodies of Sarah Fay Gordon, 41, and longtime private security provider Daniel Joseph Seman, 66, were found by police around noon in an SUV parked in an area of retail outlets in Blaine in the 10700 block of Town Square Drive NE.

On April 9, the bodies of Jessica L. Frank, 33, daughter Solara Frank, 9, and brother Laiken Frank, 4, were found fatally shot in an SUV near a park playground in Ramsey.

As in the Lino Lakes shooting, Peters said law enforcement was not looking for any suspects. The cause and manner of the previous five deaths are also pending release by the Medical Examiner's Office.



