The No. 11 Gophers wrestling team routed No. 22 Indiana 28-6 in Bloomington, Ind., in a Big Ten dual meet.

The victory was the fourth straight for Minnesota (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) over the Hoosiers (6-2, 2-2) and the 34th in the past 36 meetings.

Isaiah Salazar had a technical fall for the Gophers at 184 pounds and Patrick McKee at 125 and Jake Bergeland at 141 had major decisions.

U coach takes leave

Gophers pitching coach Ty McDevitt will be taking a leave of absence from the team after five years in that position to focus on his health. "For a year and a half I have battled a host of symptoms, primarily neurological, attributed to Lyme Disease," McDevitt said.

Alec Crawford, a former Gopher, was added to the staff to serve as interim pitching and Mike Kvasnicka, another alumnus, was named a volunteer assistant coach.

The Gophers gymnastics team, ranked No. 16 nationally by the RoadToNationals will host Penn State at 4 p.m. Saturday at Maturi Pavilion in its Big Ten opener.

Tom Ryan, 69, the longtime executive director and chief operating officer of the Minnesota Golf Association, plans to retire this year after a successor is hired, the MGA announced. Ryan, of Minnetonka, will continue working with the MGA through the leadership transition.