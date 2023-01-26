Gov. Tim Walz pitched a $3.3 billion plan to maintain Minnesota infrastructure, from water systems to roads to university buildings.

The DFL governor debuted his borrowing and spending proposal Thursday at St. Paul's regional public drinking water utility. Walz and legislators face a growing stack of requests from state agencies, local governments and outside groups seeking help with expensive construction and maintenance projects.

"The investments in our Infrastructure Plan are a down payment on the future of our state," Walz said in a statement. "Strong infrastructure is what allows Minnesotans to live safe and healthy lives. It's what keeps our drinking water clean, our roads and bridges safe to drive on, and our communities safe from flooding."

State leaders have not passed an infrastructure bonding bill the past two years, and DFL legislators said the queue of projects now totals $6 billion.

With a massive projected $17.5 billion budget surplus, lawmakers could use some cash to tackle the backlog, along with the traditional bonding approach.

Lawmakers came close to brokering a deal on a roughly $1.5 billion infrastructure borrowing package at the end of the last legislative session. House and Senate members who are leading the charge of shepherding the next bonding bill through the process have said that is the starting point for negotiations this year, and they hope to pass some version of the old agreement quickly.

Bonding bills require the support of three-fifths of legislators, meaning many Republicans also need to be on board with the plan. With Democrats controlling the governor's office and both chambers of the Legislature, the infrastructure measure is one of the only areas where the GOP wields power to push for its priorities.

