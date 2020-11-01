Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

10/19 Datasite Inc. CapVest Partners LLP CapVest Partners, a private-equity firm, will acquire Datasite Inc, a provider of

Minneapolis Foreign mergers-and-acquistions software.

10/19 St. Croix Hospice LLC H.I.G. Capital LLC H.I.G. Capital will acquire St. Croix Hospice LLC, a provider of hospice care in the

Oakdale Florida Midwestern United States.

10/20 International Flora Cargill Inc. Cargill Inc. will acquire International Flora Technologies Inc. (Floratech), a provider

Technologies Ltd. Minnetonka of natural emollients and derivatives for beauty and personal-care applications.

Chandler, Ariz.

10/21 Eagle Creek Software Atos SE Atos SE, a digital transformation provider, will acquire Eagle Creek Software

Services Inc. Paris Services, a technology and management-consulting company specializing in

Eden Prairie Salesforce enterprise implementations.

10/23 Polar Plastics Inc. Revolution Revolution Plastics, a manufacturer of sustainable plastic products, has acquired

Oakdale Plastics LLC Polar Plastics, a producer of stretch film, sheeting and custom rolls and bags.

Little Rock, Ark.