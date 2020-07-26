7/13, Nevada Copper Corp.-Castlelake LP: Castlelake, a private investment firm, will acquire Nevada Copper Corp., owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper mine in Nevada.

7/16, Healthcare Safety Holdings LLC-CNL Strategic Capital LLC: CNL Strategic Capital has acquired a majority stake in Healthcare Safety Holdings LLC, a producer of daily use insulin pen needles, syringes and related products for the human and animal diabetic care markets.

7/17, 7710 Insurance Co.-Benchmark Holding Co. Benchmark Holding Co. will acquire 7710 Insurance Co., an underwriter of workers’ compensation for emergency services, including firefighters and emergency medical-services personnel.

7/17, HFR Design Inc.-Wold Architects & Engineers: Wold Architects & Engineers has acquired HFR Design, an architectural and engineering design firm with offices in the Nashville area and St. Paul.