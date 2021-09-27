Authorities have identified the Moorhead man who was one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash in a construction zone in North Dakota over the weekend.

Ricky A. Pender, 66, died after the collision about 1:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 29 south of Fargo, the Highway Patrol said. The other driver who died was identified as Skylur H. Koch, 27, of Fargo.

Pender's passenger, Michelle D. Pender, 55, of Moorhead, was hospitalized with serious injuries, as was Koch's passenger, David T. Mord, 38, of Fargo.

According to the patrol:

Koch was heading south in his SUV about 7 miles south of Fargo, when Pender's northbound pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit the SUV head-on.

"This area is under road construction, and I-29 was head-to-head traffic," a statement from the patrol read, meaning that north and south traffic passed without the usual protection of a median.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482