The Lynx finished their preseason Saturday by playing a rather historic game against Chicago in Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the first WNBA game of any kind played in Canada.

But the game, at least from the Lynx's point of view, wasn't quite as memorable.

Playing without at least two and perhaps three starters, the Lynx got buried under a flurry of Chicago three-pointers late in a 82-74 loss to the Sky.

Coach Cheryl Reeve chose to sit Napheesa Collier, Jessica Shepard and point guard Lindsay Allen the Lynx struggled to score in front of a sellout crowd of nearly 20,000.

Minnesota trailed by as many as ten and was down seven at the half. A 30-17 third quarter put the Lynx up six after three, and Taylor Soule's basket in the opening moments of the fourth quarter pushed that lead to eight.

The rest of the game belonged to Chicago, which finished the game on a 28-12 run against a Lynx lineup that included mainly backups.

Tiffany Mitchell had another strong game with 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting with six assists and five rebounds. Both Rachal Banham and Kayla McBride — making her preseason debut — scored 13.

Kahleah Copper scored 18 for Chicago. Kayana Traylor had 13. Both Robyn Parks and Morgan Bertsch had 12. Parks and Traylor, who each made three of four three-pointers in the fourth quarter, combined to score 22 of Chicago's 28 points in the final 10 minutes.

The Sky finished its preseason 2-1, Minnesota 1-1. The two teams will meet in the regular season opener for both teams, at Target Center, Friday night.

The Star Tribune did not send the author of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.