All 40 regular season games for the Lynx will be on TV during the 2023 season, the team announced Thursday.

Bally Sports North is set to air 31 of the games either on BSN or BSN Extra.

The other nine games will be on national TV — two on ESPN and seven on Ion. The ESPN games are July 22 vs. Vegas and Aug. 1 at Connecticut. The Ion games are June 9 vs. Indiana, June 16 at Los Angeles, July 7 vs. Phoenix, Aug. 4 vs. New York, Aug. 18 at Seattle, Sept. 1 vs. Atlanta and Sept. 8 at Chicago.

Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Sky in Toronto will be televised on BSN Extra at 3 p.m.

Bally's broadcast crew during the season includes Marney Gellner on play-by-play, color analyst Lea B. Olsen and sideline reporter Sloane Martin.

The Lynx schedule is here. The team does not have a radio broadcast partner.