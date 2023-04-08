Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

THE WNBA DRAFT

When: Monday, with the first round starting at 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Lynx picks: The Lynx have the second overall pick as well as the final first-round pick (No. 12 overall). They'll pick fourth in the second round and third rounds (16th and 28th overall).

Top players: South Carolina center Aliyah Boston is expected to go to Indiana with the first pick, leaving the Lynx to choose from among Maryland's Diamond Miller, Haley Jones of Stanford, Stephanie Soares of Iowa State and Villanova's Maddy Siegrist.