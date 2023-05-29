The Lynx failed to keep up with the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces on Sunday night. The Aces pulled away from the Lynx in the third quarter for a 94-73 victory at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The inside-outside duo of A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young were too much for the Lynx. Young started slow, but had nine points in the third quarter and 23 overall. Wilson, the 2020 and '22 WNBA MVP, was a consistent force for the Aces with 21 points.

The Lynx, who fell to 0-4 for the third consecutive season, trailed by double digits most of the game, but had small spurts to cut the deficit to as close as seven in the second quarter.

Every time, the Aces (4-0) quickly responded to each Lynx run and led by as much as 20. The Aces had five players finish in double figures, including Chelsea Gray with 19 and Kelsey Plum and Alysha Clark with 11 each.

Napheesa Collier recorded her first double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Rachel Banham made four three-point shots for 12 points, Tiffany Mitchell had 16 points. Diamond Miller only played six minutes in the first half and 21 total for the game, but scored 14 points.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.