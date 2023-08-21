Struggling on the offensive end from start to finish, the Lynx lost their rematch with Seattle 88-74 at Target Center on Sunday night.

The Lynx led the game twice, after making the first basket of the game, and again, briefly, after Kayla McBride made two free throws with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left in the second quarter.

But Seattle ran away with the game after that, scoring the next eight points to spark a 20-6 run that bled into the third quarter.

Jewell Loyd, held in relative check in Minnesota's 78-70 victory in Seattle on Friday, recovered from a relatively slow start to score a game-high 31 points. She had two three-pointers during that 8-0 Storm run that put Seattle (10-22) in the lead for good.

Kayla McBride (18 points), Napheesa Collier (14) and Aerial Powers (12) led the Lynx (15-17), who shot 35.3% and were outscored 21-6 off turnovers while dropping their first game to Seattle in four meetings this season.

The Lynx made just six of 20 shots and had five turnovers — turned into a 5-0 Storm edge on points off turnovers — in the first quarter. And yet, thanks to some good defense of its own, Minnesota was down just six points entering the second.

That Seattle lead was pushed to nine early in the second. But, out of a time out, McBride scored seven points in a 14-4 Lynx run. McBride's two free throws with 3:22 left in the half put the Lynx up 34-33.

That lead lasted 11 seconds, thanks to Loyd, who was starting to heat up. She hit two threes as the Storm responded with eight straight points. That was the start of 14-6 run to end the half for the Storm, giving Seattle a 47-40 halftime lead. Loyd had 10 of those 14 points.

By the time Dulcy Fankam-Mendjiadeu scored on a put-back with 8:14 left in the third quarter, that run had increased to 20-6 and the Seattle lead was at 13. It grew to 15 before a little Lynx run pulled them within seven on two free throws by Diamond Miller with 1:51 left. But a 7-2 finish to the quarter by Seattle had the Storm up 12 entering the fourth.