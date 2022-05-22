Lynx reserve forward Natalie Achonwa has been cleared to return to play, the team announced Sunday.
Achonwa suffered a right hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of a May 8 loss to Washington. She played in two games this season after playing in 28 games in 2021, her first with the Lynx after six with Indiana.
The team released center Hannah Sjerven from her hardship contract. The rookie from Rogers High School and the University of South Dakota played in three games for a total of nine minutes.
