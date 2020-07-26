Better late than never.

After spending most of the first three quarters struggling in just about every area, the Lynx roared back in the fourth for a 77-69 victory over Connecticut in the 2020 WNBA opener for both teams played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

This was a comeback led by Minnesota’s University of Connecticut connection. Reigning rookie of the year Napheesa Collier, held to two points through three quarters while battling foul trouble, scored nine in the fourth, including a key three-pointer and a drive for a hoop that put Minnesota up five with 2:35 left in the game. Rookie guard Crystal Dangerfield scored 10 points, including a big three-pointer that put the Lynx up three late.

The Lynx was down seven entering the third quarter but controlled the game the rest of the way.

When Collier scored in the paint with 1:46 left the Lynx were on a 9-0 run and had outscored the Sun 27-10 since falling behind late in the third quarter.

Add to that a monster game by center Sylvia Fowles — who had her fifth straight opening day double-double (17 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks) and it was enough to get the Lynx off to a good start.

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, second from left, and center Brionna Jones, right, defend as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, left, goes up for a shot and center Sylvia Fowles watches during the second half.

An 18-2 run had the Lynx up three. The Sun rallied to tie the score at 65.

But then the Lynx scored the next 10 points: a three by Dangerfield, a Collier drive, a basket by Fowles and that shot in the lane by Collier. Fowles hit one of two free throws inside a minute to end that 10-0 run.

Collier, who battled foul trouble from the start, fouled out with just over a minute left and the Lynx up nine.

The Lynx missed their first 11 three-point attempts but made four of their final six. They finished with four players in double figures in Fowles, Dangerfield, Collier and Shenise Johnson.

Connecticut got 20 points from Alyssa Thomas, but just eight after the first quarter. DeWanna Bonner, playing her first game with the Sun, had 19.

The Star Tribune will not be traveling to Florida this month for MLS, NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.