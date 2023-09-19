WNBA playoffs, first round

Best-of-three series

Game 1, Sept. 13, at Connecticut: Sun 90, Lynx 60

Game 2, Sunday, at Connecticut: Lynx 82, Sun 75

Game 3, Wednesday, at Target Center: 7 p.m., ESPN

Connecticut update: The Sun has advanced to the league semifinals the past four seasons. … This will be the 76th playoff game for 14-year veteran F DeWanna Bonner, the fifth-leading scorer in league playoff history (993). … F Alyssa Thomas led the Sun on Sunday with 26 points. … The Sun, which made 16 of 30 three-point attempts in the opener, were 7-for-20 on Sunday.

Lynx update: The Lynx have not advanced in the playoffs since 2020, when they reached the semis. Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier each scored career playoff highs Sunday. McBride scored 28 points and tied a franchise record with six threes. Collier had 26 points and 13 rebounds to become the first in franchise history to have 25 or more points and 13 or more rebounds in a playoff game.