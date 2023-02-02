State agencies aren't complying with policies to properly oversee hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to Minnesota nonprofits each year, according to a state legislative auditor's report issued Thursday.

Various state agencies, including the Education and Public Safety departments, have increased the millions of dollars given each year to nonprofits. In fiscal years 2018 through 2022, 27 state agencies distributed an average of $514 million annually in grants to nonprofits. Total grants in 2022 amounted to $558 million.

But in its report, the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA) says that state policies overseeing that money are vague and that there is "pervasive noncompliance" by state agencies of the policies that are in place — with no enforcement.

The report recommends that the Legislature increase oversight of grants management, improve statewide data on grants, and boost training for state employees.

Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, who chairs the Legislative Audit Commission, a bipartisan group that requested the report, said in a statement Thursday that better oversight of every nonprofit grant is needed.

"There is so much more we need to be doing to rein in this massive waste, fraud, and abuse," he said.

The report doesn't mention Feeding Our Future, a St. Anthony-based nonprofit at the center of a $250 million scheme that prosecutors say is the largest pandemic-related fraud in the nation. It focuses on state grants to nonprofits, not the millions in federal dollars that passes through state agencies such as the Education Department, which was in charge of overseeing U.S. Department of Agriculture reimbursements going to Feeding Our Future for meals for children in need.

The FBI's investigation into Feeding Our Future and its associates, which has led to charges and indictments against 50 people so far, has increased scrutiny of the Education Department and intensified concerns over government funding to nonprofits. The legislative auditor's office is expected to issue a review of the Education Department's oversight of Feeding Our Future this summer.

The Feeding Our Future scheme came up Wednesday in Congress, when the bipartisan U.S. House Committee On Oversight and Accountability held a lengthy hearing on fraud and waste in federal pandemic spending. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., asked federal officials if the Feeding Our Future fraud could have been stopped sooner.

Hard to say, said Michael Horowitz, the chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee and Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Justice. In other programs, he said, checking applicants' names, dates of birth and other details help to verify records.

"There were multiple steps that could have been taken in many of these instances" that could have made sure applicants for federal pandemic funding were eligible, Horowitz said.

Last year, state Senate Republicans proposed additional financial audits of some nonprofits and barring newly-formed nonprofits from receiving state money. The proposals didn't pass.

Improvement needed

The legislative auditor's report on nonprofit grants was requested by legislators just after the FBI's investigation into Feeding Our Future was publicly revealed in January 2022. The OLA spent the last 10 months completing the report, one of the five or six it issues each year on state programs.

While the report didn't look into whether fraud happened as a result of lax oversight, the lack of such oversight open up grants to possible misuse, said Jodi Munson Rodríguez, the deputy legislative auditor.

This isn't the first time that the OLA has reviewed the state grants system. In 2002, it issued a report on the $550 million in state grants going to quasi-governmental and non-governmental organizations, including nonprofits. The report made several recommendations, including better monitoring and auditing of grantees.

Then in 2007, spurred by national stories of the misuse of funds by nonprofits, the legislative auditor found a "fragmented" system of state grants that lacked oversight and accountability. That led to creation of the state Office of Grants Management, which developed 13 policies that state agencies must follow.

Minnesota is one of only a few states that have a grants management office and statewide grants management requirements. But Thursday's report points out that the Office of Grants Management focuses on assisting agencies rather than enforcing policies. In 2022, the office had three full-time staff members who responded to more than 550 inquiries, including one who was responsible for statewide grants management policies.

Moreover, no comprehensive data is kept on state grants. So legislators and the public can't review how well state agencies are managing grants.

The Office of Grants Management "was a great step in the right direction," Munson Rodríguez said. "It doesn't mean it can't be improved."

The report suggests that the Legislature boost resources for the Office of Grants Management or establish a unit that provides greater oversight of grants. While that might cost more money, it would be potentially even more expensive "to continue to ignore systemic noncompliance," it says.

The report focuses on the state Education and Public Safety departments, which in recent years have issued an average of $81 million and $27 million in grants to nonprofits annually. . The Education Department didn't conduct monitoring visits for most of its grants and only partially compiled with policies, according to the report. Public Safety, while largely complying with policies, should formalize its procedures, the report says.

The Minnesota Council of Nonprofits has expressed concern that legislators will "overcorrect" in response to the Feeding Our Future scandal and OLA report, and propose stringent "blanket" restrictions that could make it harder for small nonprofits to apply for state aid. The council long has pushed to improve the state's grantmaking system and advocated for changes, such as more state resources to help nonprofit applicants and elimination of payment structures that offer reimbursement rather than funding upfront.

The council recently released a report on how to develop a more efficient and equitable grants system. It says that while more than $1 billion is disbursed each year through state grants to nonprofits, most of the 9,000-plus nonprofits don't receive any government funding.