Federal authorities on Thursday executed a search warrant on the headquarters of Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit organization that claims to serve thousands of meals each month to children in need across Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI says the St. Anthony-based nonprofit was part of a broad scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Agriculture of millions of dollars, funneling money from federally funded child nutrition programs to an array of entities to launder the money and use it for personal real estate, cars and other luxury items.

Aimee Bock, founder and executive director of the nonprofit, didn't return messages for comment Thursday.

The federal government distributes funds to the state Department of Education (MDE) to reimburse nonprofits and other organizations that are providing nutritious meals for children. Yet, according to court documents, almost none of the money went to any kids.

On Thursday, more than 200 law enforcement personnel searched more than a dozen locations in the Twin Cities linked to the probe; no arrests were made. Feeding Our Future's St. Anthony office building was one of the buildings raided by agents, who pushed carts stacked with boxes outside in the subzero temperatures to load into a truck. FBI spokesman Michael Kulstad confirmed the agency along with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Marshals Service were working on the ongoing investigation.

Allegations included the use of federal funds not for providing free meals to underprivileged children and adults, but instead spending it on extravagant expenses that included buying property in Kenya and lavish trips to Las Vegas.

FBI raid Twin Cities nonprofit “Feeding our Future,” in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. ] Elizabeth Flores • liz.flores@startribune.com

"Almost none of this money was used to feed children," FBI Special Agent Travis Wilmer wrote in a sworn affidavits in the investigation. "Instead, the participants in the scheme misappropriated the money and used it to purchase real estate, cars, and other luxury items. To date, the conspirators have stolen millions of dollars in federal funds. The scheme is ongoing."

A person who identified as a staff member of Feeding Our Future said the FBI staff showed up at 8 a.m. and interviewed each of the nonprofit's staff members before taking files; four hours later, they still didn't know why the agency was there.

Bock, of Rosemount, started Feeding Our Future in 2017 and claimed the nonprofit helped community partners participate in the federal food program, entering into contracts with sites it sponsored, according to court documents. But MDE became concerned about the massive increase in funds going to sites sponsored by Feeding Our Future, according to the documents.

Feeding Our Future received $300,000 in 2018 from the federal Child Nutrition Programs, increasing to more than $197 million by 2021, according to court documents. The FBI began investigating last May.

Bock got a $310,000 kickback payment from a company misusing the federal funds and sent $600,000 of the federal funds to her partner through a shell company, according to court documents.

Bock is one of at least three employees at the nonprofit that the FBI alleges misappropriated funds.

Safari Restaurant and Event Center received federal money from Feeding Our Future, and several employees there created their own companies to enroll in the federal Child Nutrition Programs, sponsored by Feeding Our Future, according to court documents. They claimed to be feeding meals to thousands of children a day and were reimbursed more than $10 million. But bank records show they spent most of this money on cars, real estate and other luxury items, according to investigators.

No one was available at Safari Restaurant for comment Thursday. A sign posted to a window of the Minneapolis restaurant advertised the free meals for youth 18 and younger.

In July 2020, Safari Restaurant claimed to be serving meals to 5,000 children a day — a large amount considering that Wayzata High School, the largest in the state, serves 3,600 students, according to court documents. By September 2020, an MDE employee said Safari Restaurant was projected to serve a number of meals comparable to the entire St. Paul Public School District, investigators wrote. The department terminated Safari Restaurant's participation in the program and Feeding Our Future sued the department in November 2020, claiming MDE discriminated against the nonprofit that worked with racial minorities.

In a statement Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Education said it moved to immediately terminate Feeding Our Future's permanent agreements under the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program and Summer Food Service Program. The department said it also issued an order to stop payments to the group.

By summer 2020, the department saw rapid growth in the number of community sites sponsored by Feeding Our Future and a massive spike in the rate of meal reimbursement claims.

"MDE staff repeatedly worked with Feeding our Future representatives to understand the increased demand, but did not receive sufficient information and supporting documentation to explain the increase in meal reimbursement claims," the department's statement read.

The state reported irregularities to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2020 and denied dozens of site applications starting in December of that year due to it exceeding regulatory caps for maximum children served daily. It also declared Feeding Our Future "seriously deficient" over incomplete financial audits and a lapsed nonprofit status with the IRS and again for nonconformance with USDA standards.

The Department of Education later issued a "stop pay" order, and Feeding Our Future sued the department in November 2020. In April 2021, a Ramsey County judge ordered the department to resume payments.

"The children need this," Bock said at a June event, according to a video by Somali TV of Minnesota, adding about a rally outside MDE: "We will be showing the state exactly how many children, how many families, how many businesses are relying on this program, how needed it is."

About a month earlier, according to search warrants unsealed Thursday, the FBI kicked off its investigation into Feeding Our Future.