Minnesota Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen announced the backing of the state's largest professional police organization on Thursday, the latest endorsement as candidates in the state's top races jockey for the backing of law enforcement groups this election cycle.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association backed Jensen in a news conference outside of the Third Precinct in Minneapolis, which remains charred and vacant after being lit on fire during the 2020 riots that followed George Floyd's killing.

"Over my shoulder used to be a police department, it's no longer there," said Brian Peters, executive director of the MPPOA. He said DFL Gov. Tim Walz "has been missing in action during his term. We need leadership that is going to support law enforcement and now show up when it's convenient, or it's an election cycle."

The news conference was just the latest endorsement from law enforcement groups rolled out by state candidates. In the closely contested attorney general's race, Republican candidate Jim Schutz is touting the MPPOA's endorsement and recently held a news conference to announce the backing of 22 county sheriffs.

DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison countered with his own news conference announcing the backing of nine county attorneys, featuring some of those same prosecutors in his first television ad that focused on his work on criminal cases.

Concerns about rising crime are among the top issues for voters this cycle. The Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll in September found that crime was the second most important issue for voters in the race for governor, ranking after the economy and slightly ahead of abortion.

Democrats are trying to motivate their base to turn out over concerns about abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Republicans are doing the same with crime, blaming the riots and the movement to create a new department of public safety in Minneapolis for demoralizing police across the state.

Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer has turned large parts of the DFL base against police.

The MPPOA, which represents more than 10,000 rank-and-file police officers in the state, is backing mostly Republicans for legislative and congressional races this fall, continuing the group's shift toward the GOP that started in 2020.

Previously, the group largely endorsed Democrats, including former Gov. Mark Dayton in his 2010 campaign for governor. The group did not endorse anyone in the governor's race four years ago, when Walz defeated Republican opponent Jeff Johnson.

But the group is backing a handful of Democrats this cycle, including U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in the battleground race for the Second District, reversing its 2020 backing for her Republican opponent Tyler Kistner.

The MPPOA cited Craig's support for funding and resources for police during her two terms in Congress. Craig is also touting the backing of the Dakota County Sheriff in her race for reelection.

The MPPOA backed former Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka — not Jensen — this spring in the battle for the state GOP endorsement. Peters said he had several meetings with Jensen and "many in-depth conversations."

"It's getting to know each other and understanding what their priorities are," said Peters.

The board of directors of the group selects candidates to endorse through interviews and screening questionnaires. A spokesman for the Walz campaign said the group didn't invite him for a screening.