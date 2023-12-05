Voters in a suburban Minnesota House district head to the polls Tuesday for a special election that's getting attention from both parties.

The seat covering the southern suburbs of Eagan, Mendota and Mendota Heights was vacated in September by Planned Parenthood CEO Ruth Richardson, who cited the increasing demands of her new role with the organization in her resignation.

Richardson won the seat by more than 60% of the vote in the last election cycle, but special elections in the middle of winter attract much lower turnout, and Republicans are putting resources into the first election since Democrats swept complete control of state government.

The House Republican's campaign arm has hired staff and the Republican Party of Minnesota is investing resources to support Republican candidate Cynthia Lonnquist, who ran for the seat the last two election cycles.

Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann door knocked for Cynthia Lonnquist, right, Saturday, Dec. 2, in Eagan.

Democrats are doing the same to elect candidate Bianca Virnig, a local school board member from Eagan who prevailed in a four-way Democratic primary in November. National groups such as the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee are investing some resources into keeping the seat in the Democratic column. Libertarian candidate Charles Kuchlenz is also on the ballot.

Both sides are closely watching the results Tuesday night and what they might mean for the battle for control of the full House in 2024. Democrats currently have only a five-seat margin over Republicans in the chamber. The state Senate is not on the ballot next fall.

This story will be updated with results after polls close at 8 p.m.; check back for updates.