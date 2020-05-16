A $2 billion bonding bill failed on the House floor Saturday, casting doubt over whether Minnesota legislators can strike a deal on a massive package of construction projects before a Sunday night deadline to finish work during the regular 2020 session.

The bill failed on a 75-58 vote, missing the three-fifths requirement needed in the Legisalture to pass bonding bills authorizing long-term debt. House Republicans in the minority said they couldn’t support the bill because it was too large when the state is facing a $2.4 billion budget gap triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our state is already facing a muli-billion budget deficit,” said Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington. “No fiscally responsible member this Legislature can vote for this bill as long as it’s not paid for.”

House Republicans have also said they want Gov. Tim Walz to end a state of emergency to respond to the pandemic before they will clear a bonding package. Walz extended his emergency powers for another 30 days this week.

Democrats in the majority in the House said the bill is needed to address a backlog of infrastructure projects across the state and provide jobs and economic stimulus at a time when many Minnesotans have filed for unemployment as a result of the pandemic.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said it was “irresponsible” for Republicans in the minority to link a bonding bill to ending the governor’s emergency powers.

“We need these infrastructure improvements for Minnesotans future, but in the middle of a global pandemic and world wide recession — and possibly a depression — we need the jobs as well,” he said.

Senate Republicans countered Saturday with their own bonding bill, which totaled $998 million in general obligation bonds and $400 million for trunk highway bonds.

The GOP caucus said their proposal will put more Minnesotans to work, preserve state assets and stimulate the economy. The Senate bill devotes $688 million for transportation projects, $203 million for water treatment and clean water infrastructure and $105 million in economic development grants. Another $170 million is divided between the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State Universities.

In a statement Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, acknowledged the backdrop of a looming budget deficit but said the bill’s projects “will provide certainty Minnesota is a good place for business owners and entrepreneurs to build and grow their dreams.”

“Bonding, along with tax relief, is the best way for us to stimulate our economy,” Gazelka said. “I am very aware that today’s borrowing affects tomorrow’s spending. This bill is a responsible, generous, and targeted bill.”

Legislators must adjourn by Monday but their deadline to finish work during the regular session is Sunday evening.

But under state law, if Walz moves to extend his emergency powers for another 30 days on June 12, the Legislature will automatically come back into session. House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said Saturday that there had yet to be “substantive negotiations” on end-of-session legislation, in part because lawmakers expect to be back in June.

“There will be a bonding bill, there absolutely will be. It won’t be this one, but there will be a bonding bill passed in the state,” Daudt said. “The sooner we can roll up our sleeves, work together and get our work done and show Minnesotans that we really, truly are in this together, the better off we will all be.”

