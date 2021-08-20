A fivefold increase of COVID-19 patients in just over one month has Minnesota hospitals reporting the start of another bed crunch in the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota reached 477 on Thursday, up from 90 on July 14, according to the latest state pandemic data released on Friday. The total incudes 125 patients in intensive care because of breathing problems or other complications of their infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

While that total is below the peaks of 1,864 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 29 during the severe fall wave, and 699 on April 14 during the spring wave, state hospital leaders said the rapid increase this summer has created a new challenge as they also treat their usual volumes of medical and surgical patients.

State data shows 1,135 out of 1,208 immediately available intensive care beds occupied by patients with COVID-19 or other unrelated medical needs — a 93% occupancy rate.

Twenty surge beds have been opened in central and northern Minnesota to address patient demand, the highest number since Dec. 7.

The rising pressure on hospitals comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases that is being fueled by a fast-spreading delta variant. The state on Friday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,708 more infections, raising its pandemic totals to 7,760 deaths and 633,556 infections.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Minnesota.

Health officials have urged unvaccinated people to seek shots to increase overall protection in Minnesota against the viral variant, which has caused record-breaking outbreaks in several Southern states that have used up their ICU beds.

More than 3.2 million Minnesotans 12 and older have received at least first doses of COVID-19 vaccine — 69.5% of the eligible population.

Vaccination activity slowed in July but has since increased because of concerns about the variant and efforts to get eligible children in for shots before school starts this fall. The state also is offering a $100 incentive for new recipients through Sunday, and organizing a pop-up site at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday where vaccine recipients will be eligible for a drawing for Vikings-Packers tickets.

More than 56,000 COVID-19 doses have been administered in each of the last two weeks. While that is comparable to the daily number of doses administered at one point in the spring, it is up from a low of 36,166 doses administered in the week beginning July 11.

Hospitals deferred nonemergency procedures during the spring 2020 COVID-19 wave under an order by Gov. Tim Walz, who has since been relieved by legislative vote of the emergency powers to take such action on his own. Hospitals made their own decisions on surgery deferrals to manage the fall wave, when stockpiles of protective supplies had increased and Minnesota had a coordinating center in place to transfer patients to open beds around the state.

