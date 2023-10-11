ADAPTED SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• St. Paul Johnson 17, NSP/Tartan 3
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
JORDAN INVITE
At Jordan H.S.
• SW Christian 82, Nova Classical 90, Jordan 91, New Prague 119, Benilde-St. Margaret's 125, Mound Westonka 153, Holy Angels 156, Sibley East 187, Waseca 254, St. Peter 268, LeSueur-Henderson 275, Hutchinson 289, Lester Prairie 330, Hiawatha Collegiate 362. Medalist (5k): Alex Bur, St. Peter, 17:01.1.
PRINCETON INVITATIONAL
At Princeton G.C.
• Becker 103, Big Lake 104, Monticello 105, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 169, Annandale 212, Sartell 215, Mora 244, Cambridge-Isanti 247, Rock Ridge 252, Pine City 267, Forest Lake 302, Rockford 304, NW Nighthawks 328, St. Cloud Apollo 344, Chisago lakes 390, Foley 401, St. Cloud Tech 414, North Branch 419, Princeton 458, St. Francis 465, Zimmerman 504, Sauk Rapids-Rice 536, Milaca 635, Agape Christi 708. Medalist (5k): Sal Wirth, Annandale, 15:29.2.
ROYALTON INVITATIONAL
At Royalton H.S.
• St. John's Prep 21, St. Cloud Christian 86, Osakis 104, Royalton 106, East Central 112, Maple Lake 138, Rush City 150, Hinckley-Finlayson 222, Pillager 229. Medalist (5k): Nick Hansen, St. John's Prep. 17:12.7.
ST. PAUL WASHINGTON INVITE
At Pike Island
• St. Paul Como Park 37, DeLaSalle 43, Trinity/Unity 78, Richfield 104, St. Paul Humboldt 128, St. Paul Johnson 170, St. Paul Washington 195, St. Paul Harding 219. Medalist (5k): Mason Aarness, Como Park, 16:36.1.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
JORDAN INVITE
At Jordan H.S.
• Nova Classical 81, New Prague 92, Hutchinson 103, Mound Westonka 118, Waseca 143, Jordan 162, Sibley East 163, Holy Angels 199, Benilde-St. Margaret's 218, St. Peter 235, SW Christian 261, LeSueuer-Henderson 318, Lester Prairie 336, Hiawatha Collegiate 400. Medalist (5k): Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 18:25.7.
PRINCETON INVITATIONAL
At Princeton G.C.
• Forest Lake 59, NW Nighthawks 127, Annandale 134, Zimmerman 153, Chisago Lakes 163, Rock Ridge 173, Cambridge-Isanti 185, Sartell 188, Delano 207, Monticello 210, St. Francis 223, Pine City 320, Rockford 326, Sauk Rapids-Rice 378, Big Lake 487, Milaca 456, Foley 463, Mora 465. Medalist (5k): Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake, 17:31.7.
ROYALTON INVITATIONAL
At Royalton H.S.
• St. John's Prep 30, Hinckley-Finlayson 32, Maple Lake 88, East Central 99, Pillager 132, Rush City 154. Medalist (5k): Olivia Pauly, St. John's Prep, 19:56.4.
ST. PAUL WASHINGTON INVITE
At Pike Island
• St. Paul Como Park 50, Richfield 77, DeLaSalle 82, St. Paul Humboldt 83, Trinity/Unity 83, Avail Academy 133. Medalist (5k): Lu Beckman, St. Paul Como Park, 21:21.0.
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Lakeville North 3, Rochester Century 1
• New Prague 2, Farmington 1, OT
• Owatonna 2, Roch. John Marshall 0
• Rochester Mayo 3, Lakeville South 1
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Eden Prairie 2, Prior Lake 1
• Edina 5, Shakopee 0
• Minnetonka 1, Chanhassen 0
• Waconia 2, Chaska 0
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Apple Valley 2, Eastview 0
• Bloomington Jefferson 2, Eagan 1
• Park of C.G. 5, Hastings 1
• Rosemount 3, Burnsville 0
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Champlin Park 6, Mounds View 0
• Maple Grove 6, Irondale 0
• Osseo 2, Roseville 0
• Park Center 5, Spring Lake Park 3
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Andover 1, Coon Rapids 0
• Blaine 4, Forest Lake 0
• Centennial 2, Anoka 1
• Duluth East 6, Cambridge-Isanti 1
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Byron 7, Waseca 0
• Faribault 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0
• Northfield 3, Winona 0
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Jordan 3, Marshall 0
• Mankato East 2, New Ulm 0
• Mound Westonka 1, Mankato West 0
• Worthington 4, Hutchinson/G-SL 1
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Columbia Heights 12, St. Paul Johnson 0
• Mahtomedi 3, St. Paul Como Park 1
• North St. Paul 3, Totino-Grace 2
• St. Anthony 10, Chisago Lakes 1
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Big Lake 2, Princeton 1
• Delano 5, Zimmerman 0
• Monticello 6, St. Francis 0
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Duluth Denfeld 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
• Grand Rapids 7, North Branch 0
• Hermantown 6, Mesabi East 1
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • first round
• Nova Classical 2, New Life Academy 1
• St. Croix Luth. 3, Twin Cities Acad. 0
Section 6 • first round
• Chesterton Acad. 3, West Lutheran 2
• Heritage Chr. 8, East Central Prairie 0
• Watertown-Mayer 3, Eagle Ridge Acad. 0
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Crookston 1, East Grand Forks 0
• Cent. Minn. Chr. 5, St. John's Prep 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Farmington 3, Rochester Mayo 0
• Lakeville North 4, New Prague 0
• Lakeville South 10, Rochester J.M. 0
• Rochester Century 1, Owatonna 0
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Chanhassen 3, Eden Prairie 1
• Edina 6, Chaska 0
• Minnetonka 2, Waconia 0
• Shakopee 3, Prior Lake 2
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Apple Valley 2, Hastings 1, OT
• Eagan 8, Burnsville 0
• Eastview 5, Park of C.G. 0
• Rosemount 3, Bloom. Jefferson 0
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Champlin Park 3, Osseo 1
• Maple Grove 7, Irondale 0
• Mounds View 4, Roseville 1
• Spring Lake Park 15, Park Center 0
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Andover 11, Coon Rapids 0
• Blaine 4, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Centennial 6, Forest Lake 0
• Duluth East 2, Anoka 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Byron 6, Faribault 1
• Kasson-Mantorville 5, Red Wing 0
• Waseca 1, Northfield 0
• Winona 8,Austin 0
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Jordan 4, New Ulm 2
• Mankato West 2, Marshall 0
• St. Peter 8, Worthington 0
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Chisago Lakes 6, St. Paul Como Park 0
• Mahtomedi 11, Fridley 0
• St. Anthony 9, St. Paul Johnson 0
• Totino-Grace 7, Columbia Heights 0
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Big Lake 1, Monticello 0
• Delano 9, Hutchinson/G-SL 0
• St. Francis 1, Becker 0
• Zimmerman 11, Rockford 0
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Duluth Denfeld 10, Mesabi East 0
• Hermantown 2, Grand Rapids 1
• North Branch 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
CLASS 1A
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Holy Family 10, Eagle Ridge Academy 1
• United Christian 5, Norwood YA 1
• Watertown-Mayer 9, Chesterton Acad. 0
Section 8 • first round
• Walker-H-A 3, Melrose 2
SWIMMING • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 102, Coon Rapids 65
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Rosemount 94, Burnsville 71
• Shakopee 94, Lakeville North 84
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy def. AFSA, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12
METRO EAST
• Two Rivers def. Simley, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-13
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello def. Becker, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15
• North Branch def. St. Francis, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14
• Zimmerman def. Princeton, 25-18, 25-23, 20-25, 16-25, 17-15
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Rogers def. Blaine, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
• Spring Lake Park def. Andover, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 31-29, 15-5
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley def. Eastview, 25-15, 12-25-, 25-14, 16-25, 15-8
• Lakeville North def. Farmington, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19
• Lakeville South def. Prior Lake, 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 25-22
• Rosemount def. Eagan, 25-18, 14-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-12
• Shakopee def. Burnsville, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-10, 25-18, 25-14
• Forest Lake def. White Bear Lake, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22
• Mounds View def. Irondale, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21
• Roseville def. Woodbury, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21
• Stillwater def. Park of C.G., 25-14, 25-13, 27-25
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale def. Watertown-Mayer, 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-11
• Delano def. Mound Westonka, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13
• Holy Family def. Hutchinson, 28-26, 25-19, 25-17
• New London-Spicer def. Litchfield, 25-23, 20-25, 25-12, 25-20
• SW Christian def. Jordan, 25-22, 25-16, 25-11
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Belle Plaine def. Mankato West, 15-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-15, 15-13
• Brooklyn Center def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-14, 25-16, 25-10
• Buffalo def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-16, 25-10
• Centennial def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13
• Champlin Park def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
• Hopkins def. Armstrong, 21-25, 29-27, 25-9, 25-15
• Kimball def. Spectrum, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
• Legacy Christian def. Maranatha Christian, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23
• Mahtomedi def. St. Anthony, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21
• Maple Lake def. Breck, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21
• Mayer Lutheran def. Concordia Academy, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16
• Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-22, 31-29
• Mpls. Roosevelt def. Richfield, 25-23, 25-18, 25-12
• Mpls. South def. Park Center, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11
• Nova Classical def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-18, 25-14
• Osseo def. Cooper, 28-26, 25-17, 25-23
• South St. Paul def. Mpls. Edison, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
• Tartan def. St. Paul Central, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23
• Tri-City United def. Bloomington Kennedy, 28-26, 19-25, 25-20, 25-12
• Waseca def. Le Sueur-Henderson, 15-25, 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 15-8
• West Lutheran def. Lester Prairie, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup West def. Park Christian, 25-10, 25-21, 25-16
• Albany def. Little Falls, 25-10, 25-9, 25-21
• Alden-Conger def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-21, 25-8, 25-18
• Austin def. Winona, 19-25, 12-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-12
• Bethlehem Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-21, 25-15, 15-25, 20-25, 15-10
• Blue Earth Area def. St. James Area, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
• Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-17, 15-25, 25-16, 11-25, 15-9
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Swanville, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Sleepy Eye, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
• Canby def. Lakeview, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
• Cannon Falls def. Stewartville, 16-25, 25-21, 25-13, 20-25, 15-12
• Central Minnesota Christian def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-21, 25-22, 25-14
• Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18
• East Grand Forks def. Sacred Heart, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23
• Edgerton def. Murray County Central, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21
• Ely def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-13, 25-20, 25-20
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Climax-Fisher, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17
• Fillmore Central def. Winona Cotter, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
• Fosston def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-22, 25-11, 25-21
• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Red Lake County, 25-15, 26-24, 25-16
• Hawley def. Fergus Falls, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
• International Falls def. Greenway, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 27-25
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Randolph, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Lake City, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. NRHEG, 25-12, 25-23, 25-9
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 25-21
• Kittson County Central def. BGMR, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 15-13
• Lake of the Woods def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Grand Meadow, 25-21, 12-25, 25-20, 25-17
• Lyle/Austin Pacelli def. Kingsland, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
• MACA def. Montevideo, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12
• Madelia def. GHEC, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18
• Marshall def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15
• Medford def. Maple River, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
• Milaca def. Foley, 29-27, 25-14, 16-25, 21-25, 15-6
• Minneota def. Ortonville, 25-6, 25-6, 25-11
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Springfield, 25-12, 18-25, 25-9, 25-19
• NCEUH def. Bagley, 25-20, 26-24, 25-16
• Nevis def. Verndale, 25-22, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19
• Park Rapids def. Barnesville, 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 14-25, 15-13
• Paynesville def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12
• Pine Island def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-22, 25-12, 25-14
• Rochester Mayo def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-18, 25-20, 15-25, 25-20
• Rush City def. Pine City, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-13, 25-18, 25-23
• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Moorhead, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22
• Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Mora, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
• Staples-Motley def. Pelican Rapids, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17
• Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22
• West Central def. Benson, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-17, 25-9, 25-7
• Win-E-Mac def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 28-26, 25-22, 25-17
• Windom def. Luverne, 25-14, 25-23, 25-17
• Worthington def. Jackson County Central, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Triton, 25-18, 25-12, 25-22