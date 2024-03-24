BASKETBALL • BOYS
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Minnetonka 72, Wayzata 61
Third place
• Eagan 84, Cretin-Derham Hall 65
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Totino-Grace 73, Mankato East 64
Third place
• DeLaSalle 58, Alexandria 53
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Breck 76, Lake City 72
Third place
• Albany 70, Minnehaha Academy 53
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Cherry 78, Fertile-Beltrami 40
Third place
• Nevis 64, West Central Area 51
Consolation final
• Heritage Christian 63, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 62
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Minnetonka starts strong and stays stern, wins Class 4A title
The Skippers took a 14-point lead in the first half, then pushed back when the Trojans threatened down the stretch.
High Schools
Breck endures a comeback and secures the Class 2A championship
Lake City trailed by double digits but made it a game with a second-half surge.
Sports
All-American Dalton Knecht leads No. 2 Tennessee back to the Sweet 16 with 62-58 win over Texas
Dalton Knecht scored 18 points and made four free throws in the final 8.8 seconds as Tennessee topped Texas 62-58 on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.
Sports
Green scores 41, Rockets beat Jazz 147-119 for eighth straight victory
Jalen Green scored 41 points, Fred VanVleet added 10 3-pointers and a season-high 34 and the Houston Rockets made a season-best 27 3-pointers to beat the Utah Jazz 147-119 on Saturday night for their eighth straight win.
High Schools
Saturday's prep sports results.
Scores and results from the boys basketball state tournaments.