BASKETBALL • BOYS

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Minnetonka 72, Wayzata 61

Third place

• Eagan 84, Cretin-Derham Hall 65

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Totino-Grace 73, Mankato East 64

Third place

• DeLaSalle 58, Alexandria 53

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Breck 76, Lake City 72

Third place

• Albany 70, Minnehaha Academy 53

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Cherry 78, Fertile-Beltrami 40

Third place

• Nevis 64, West Central Area 51

Consolation final

• Heritage Christian 63, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 62