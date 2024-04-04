ADAPTED SOFTBALL
CI DIVISION
• Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville 20, White Bear Lake 10
• Osseo/Park Center/Maple Grove 8, St. Cloud 6
BADMINTON
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 5, Humboldt 2
• Como Park 4, Washington 3
• Johnson 4, Harding 3
BASEBALL
MINNESOTA
• Hermantown 18, Duluth Denfeld 3
SOFTBALL
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Roseville 0
• Forest Lake 12, Park of Cottage Grove 2
TENNIS • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Paul Johnson 7, North St. Paul 0
TUESDAY
BADMINTON
EDINA INVITATIONAL
• Edina 47, St. Paul Highland Park 33, St. Paul Harding 32, St. Paul Washington 22, Eden Prairie 12, Burnsville and Tartan 10, St. Paul Central 8
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Twins' Paddack battles through emotions in first MLB start in nearly two years
Twins righthander Chris Paddack made his first major league start since May 8, 2022, in Wednesday's win at Milwaukee. He allowed six hits and two runs in four innings and got a no-decision.
Gophers
Grocholski helps well-traveled Gophers beat Troy, advance to WNIT title game
Grace Grocholski sank a key three-pointer, and the Gophers continued to thrive on a tough road route by defeating Troy (Ala.) 74-69 to reach Saturday's WNIT championship vs. Saint Louis.
Twins
Turning on the power: Jeffers' three-run homer sends Twins past Brewers
Ryan Jeffers' go-ahead blast highlighted a five-run seventh inning as the Twins won 7-3, breaking out offensively after a slow start to the season.
Sports
Without Messi, Inter Miami unravels late, falls 2-1 to Monterrey in Champions Cup
Lionel Messi remained sidelined with a hamstring injury Wednesday night as his Inter Miami team built a one-goal lead against Mexico's Monterrey then came unraveled in the second half, losing 2-1 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal.