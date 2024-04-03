BASEBALL
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup 14, Crookston 11
• Mankato Loyola 4, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1
SOFTBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Providence Academy 13, Legacy Christian 3
• Simley 20, St. Paul Como Park 0
• Spectrum 7, Lester Prairie 1
MINNESOTA
• Austin 7, Byron 6
• St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 13, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 11
More From Sports
Sports
Avalanche visit the Wild in Central Division action
Colorado Avalanche (47-22-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-28-10, sixth in the Central Division)
Sports
Voters reject stadium tax for Royals and Chiefs, leaving future in KC in question
The future of the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City was thrown into question Tuesday night when residents of Jackson County, Missouri, resoundingly voted down a sales tax measure that would have helped to fund a new downtown ballpark along with major renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.
Sports
Mookie Betts hits major league-leading fifth home run, leads Dodgers to 5-4 victory over Giants
Mookie Betts hit his major league-leading fifth home run, Freddie Freeman had three hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.
Sports
Naz Reid helps Wolves gain ground in West with 113-106 win over Rockets
Naz Reid strengthened his case for the Sixth Man of the Year Award with 25 points and six rebounds, Anthony Edwards scored 19 points and the Timberwolves kept up their push for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 113-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.
Sports
Trevor Story helps the Red Sox beat the Athletics 5-4 in 11 innings
Trevor Story had three hits and two RBIs and Wilyer Abreu scored the go-ahead run on a double-play grounder in the 11th inning, sending the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,112.