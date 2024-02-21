The schedule (all at the Xcel Energy Center):

Class 1A quarterfinal schedule

No. 2 Orono (20-6-1) vs. Willmar (20-7), 11 a.m. Wednesday

No. 3 Dodge County (21-4) vs. Fergus Falls (15-11-1), 1 p.m. Wednesday

No. 1 Holy Angels (21-3-3) vs. Luverne (17-10), 6 p.m. Wednesday

No. 4 Warroad (19-8) vs. No. 5 Proctor/Hermantown (18-8-2), 8 p.m. Wednesday

Class 2A quarterfinal schedule

No. 2 Hill-Murray (24-3-1) vs. Roseau (18-10), 11 a.m. Thursday

No. 3 Andover (21-4-3) vs. Rosemount (14-9-5), 1 p.m. Thursday

No. 1 Minnetonka (25-2-1) vs. Maple Grove (20-7-1), 6 p.m. Thursday

No. 4 Edina (21-6-1) vs. No. 5 Northfield (27-1), 8 p.m. Thursday

Semifinals

Class 1A: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday

Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday

Championship games

Class 1A: 4 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A: 7 p.m. Saturday

. . .

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 will broadcast the semifinals and championship games. Quarterfinals will be streamed free on NSPN.tv. Here's the schedule and livestream links. Tickets to the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

More coverage

The Star Tribune will be publishing stories and other content related to these state championship games and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.