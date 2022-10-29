Eagan's first home playoff game in eight years started on a sour note. Things got sweeter, but the hole was just too deep.

Forest Lake's physical down linemen dominated on both sides of the ball Friday as the Rangers built their lead to 27 points in the third quarter and held on for a 27-21 victory in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Eagan fumbled on the game's third play from scrimmage. Three plays later, Forest Lake's Westin Hoyt weaved through the Eagan defense for a 35-yard touchdown.

Eagan fumbled two more times in the first half and turned the ball over on downs on two possessions.

Eagan showed signs of life in the fourth quarter. After Forest Lake appeared to have put the game on ice on Keegan Zeidler's 3-yard scoring run, the Wildcats scored two touchdowns, cutting the deficit to 27-14.

They scored again with 39 seconds left, moving downfield as Forest Lake played a soft defense, making the score 27-21. Forest Lake recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure the victory.