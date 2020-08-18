Minneapolis guitar hero Leo Kottke is ready to deliver his first album in 15 years. And it’s with the same collaborator of his last project, Phish bassist Mike Gordon.

“Noon” will be released digitally on Aug. 28, with physical versions available on Nov. 20.

Recorded in New Orleans and Vermont, the album features 11 selections, including a version of Prince’s “Alphabet St.,” Gordon’s “Peel,” the new Kottke instrumental "Ants" and the Byrds’ “Eight Miles High,” which has been a Kottke staple for decades.

Other musicians include Phish drummer Jon Fishman, cellist Zoe Keating and pedal steel guitarist Brett Lanier. “Noon” was produced by Jared Slomoff, who has worked with Little Feat and various members of Phish.

This is the third project by the Minnesota guitarist and Phish bassist; they teamed up on 2005’s “66 Steps” and 2002’s’ “Clone.”

“The vibe is very different from the other two albums,” Gordon said in a news release. “I was hearing a darkness in the material Leo was bringing, and some of the material that I wanted to bring, that I thought just reflected going through 10 more years of life. There are overdubs, but it’s still more like you’re in a cafe or a living room with these two guys. And even when we had drums, we wanted to maintain that feeling.”

Said Kottke: “We were trying to get to that place that we get to in a little room, just chasing each other. We’ve found that at soundchecks, and at my place, or his place, or some motel room. We wanted to get that late night feel. It’s a more intimate record than the others are, I think there are depths to it.”

Never fond of the recording studio, Kottke last released a solo album, “Try and Stop Me,” in 2004.