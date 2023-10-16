Minnesota's vehicle emissions standards are poised to take effect next year, after the U.S. Supreme Court last week declined to take up a lawsuit filed by Minnesota auto dealers challenging the new state rule.

Championed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota became the first state in the Midwest to adopt California's stricter tailpipe emissions standards in an effort to combat climate change. The new rule, which encountered stiff opposition from Republicans, also included a mandate for automakers to bolster their stock of all-electric and hybrid vehicles.

The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association (MADA) filed suit against the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, claiming regulatory overreach. The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the state's clean car mandate in January, prompting the appeal to the nation's highest court.

MADA officials were not immediately available for comment Monday.

Transportation is the state's leading source of global warming emissions. The new clean car rule take effect Jan. 1, covering 2025 car and truck models.

"Clean transportation is not only important for our health, but it's necessary for our economy," said J, Drake Hamilton, senior director for science policy for St. Paul-based Fresh Energy, in a news release. "Transitioning to a zero emissions vehicle fleet will provide good paying jobs and save consumers money at the pump."

This is a developing story.