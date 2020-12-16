Gov. Tim Walz will announce the latest adjustment to his COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday afternoon and is expected to loosen restrictions on restaurants, gyms, youth sports and family gatherings, according to sources briefed by the administration.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to resume outdoor service, but it will be limited to 50% capacity, or 100 customers. The latest Walz order is expected to extend until Jan. 11, and indoor dining and drinking at the establishments will not be permitted at least through then.

The current restrictions, that prevent indoor and outdoor dining, are set to end Friday.

Walz is also expected to announce that fitness studios and gyms will be able to reopen at a quarter of their capacity, with a 100-person limit. People must wear masks and maintain 12 feet of social distancing.

Youth sports teams will be able to start practicing on Jan. 4, and fitness classes will be allowed to resume on that date as well.

Indoor family gatherings will be allowed with one other household, up to 10 people, and a family can meet with up to two other households outside.

Additionally, outdoor entertainment venues can open at 25% of their capacity, with a 100 person maximum.

Walz's plan is also going to touch on schools.

"Governor Walz will lay out a strategy tomorrow that prioritizes in-person learning for elementary students and continues to protect health care capacity by keeping indoor dining at bars and restaurants on pause through the holiday season. This plan will help bridge the gap to vaccination," a spokesman for the governor said Tuesday night.

The governor is scheduled to give the details on the latest restrictions at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. His announcement will livestreamed on his YouTube channel. On Wednesday, Walz will also sign a COVID-19 relief package that legislators passed this week. The measure aims to get $216.5 million to businesses quickly, and is intended to help many owners who have been hit by the recent closures.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Jessie Van Berkel • 651-925-5044