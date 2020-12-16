All elementary schools in Minnesota will be allowed to open for hybrid or in-person instruction starting Jan. 18, if they are able to follow a newly expanded list of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Wednesday announcement from Gov. Tim Walz marks a major shift in the state's guidelines for public schools during the pandemic, which had previously directed schools to shift to or remain in distance learning if the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was spreading widely in local communities. Middle and high schools will still be subject to the state's original school reopening rules, and many that have moved to online learning will have to stay there until local virus case numbers drop significantly.

But "based on Minnesota's evolving knowledge and understanding of the virus," state officials said in the revised guidelines they are ready to shift course for the state's youngest students. Data gathered during the pandemic has showed that the virus has not spread widely in schools, and young children have generally not suffered as serious symptoms as older children, teens and adults if they get COVID-19.

Deputy Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said officials have also been concerned about how keeping school buildings closed has affected students' academic success, physical and mental health. The academic losses have been particularly profound for the youngest students, she said.

"One of the things we have been worried about since March is the position that this pandemic, and not having the opportunity to be in school, has put our students and families and educators in, and it is tragic," Mueller said.

Decisions to move elementary schools and early learning programs back into hybrid or distance learning will remain with local officials, so some could still opt to stay in distance learning.

It's unclear how many elementary schools will opt to bring students back to the classroom, but the revised guidelines open up the possibility for hundreds of schools. This week, more than half of Minnesota's public districts and charter schools reported that they were in full distance learning. Fewer than 50 of the state's more than 500 districts and charter schools had elementary students in buildings for full, in-person instruction.

Staffing shortages are likely to be a major hurdle for some schools. With the virus spreading widely across the state, many districts have shifted to distance learning primarily because there were too many teachers and staff members ill or quarantined — often from exposure to the virus outside of school — to have students in the buildings.

The move comes as districts elsewhere around the U.S. are making moves to prioritize in-person learning for young children. Public schools in New York City reopened for elementary students earlier this month, a reversal from an earlier move to distance learning. Chicago Public Schools is pushing to bring back elementary students by February, though its plan has been stalled by legal challenges from the teachers union. In Wisconsin, where districts can make school reopening decisions without state input, Gov. Tony Evers didn't offer specific direction for schools making decisions, but said distance learning has not worked well for many students.

The plan provided by the Minnesota Department of Education notes elementary schools that want to have in-person or hybrid instruction must follow the state's current safety guidelines, plus a few more. School staff members must wear both a face mask and a face shield at all times — equipment that will be provided by the state. Students must wear a face covering for any kind of indoor physical activity, including indoor recess and gym class. Elementary students will need to eat all meals in their classrooms, or outside, if the weather permits.

In addition, the state will train school staff and provide saliva COVID-19 test kits, so teachers can be tested for the virus every other week, if they choose. That additional testing will begin Jan. 4, and is not required for school staff. Schools are also expected to add clear barriers to classrooms and other spaces where teachers and classroom assistants cannot be six feet away from students.

Schools offering in-person instruction are "strongly recommended" to allow for at least three feet of physical distancing between students, staff and other people in school buildings.

A move from distance to hybrid or in-person learning will require a "rolling start," with no more than three grade levels coming back to the building for the first two weeks. For example: a school might bring back kindergarten, first- and second-graders during the last two weeks of January, with third-, fourth- and fifth-graders joining them in February.

In buildings that house both elementary and secondary students, the new rules apply only to grade levels that operate in an elementary school model, with students staying together with one teacher for much of the day.

Elementary schools currently in distance learning will not be permitted to move to hybrid or in-person learning before Jan. 18, unless they had plans in place before Walz's announcement.

Districts will still have to work with local and state health officials and the Minnesota Department of Education if they want to bring middle and high school students back to school buildings. If and when they do make that shift, those schools will have to follow the same rolling start process, and follow the same expanded safety measures as elementary schools.

