Gov. Tim Walz's State of the State address, postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place Sunday night — livestreamed on YouTube.

The governor previously planned to deliver his second annual speech on March 23 in the State Capitol. He canceled the event as the coronavirus spread and the Legislature effectively recessed. He also has been forced to self-quarantine after coming in contact with a member of his security detail who has COVID-19.

Walz's virtual State of the State will be livestreamed from the governor's residence at 7 p.m. Sunday via YouTube Live. Viewers can tune in to the Office of the Governor of Minnesota YouTube channel, and various local news outlets will also broadcast the event, including the Star Tribune.

During a daily briefing with media on Wednesday, Walz described what will be an abnormal scene for a State of the State address.

"It will be me in my residence with a remote camera. That will be something unusual, but it is appropriate at this time as the character of Minnesota is shining so brightly that we address where we're at, but more importantly, where we are going," Walz said.

This is not the first time a governor has used the stately St. Paul residence as the setting for the annual speech. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura gave the address there in 2002. Governors traditionally have delivered the State of the State in the Capitol, which Walz did last year. Some state leaders have traveled to other parts of Minnesota to give the address.

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.