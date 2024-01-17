GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

at Indiana, Assembly Hall, 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: Streamed on Peacock; 96.7-FM

. . .

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: The Gophers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) defeated Nebraska 62-58 at Williams Arena on Sunday for their second straight conference win. No. 16 Indiana had a 13-game winning streak halted, badly, in a 27-point loss at Iowa on Saturday. Indiana is 14-2, 5-1 in the Big Ten and both losses have come against ranked teams (Stanford and Iowa) by a combined 59 points. The Gophers have lost their last 22 games to ranked opponents, their last such win coming at Arizona State in November 2019. This game matches two of the top three teams in points allowed in the Big Ten and the top two teams in terms of field goal defense.

Watch her: The Hoosiers have a strong inside-out game with post player Mackenzie Holmes and former Gophers standout Sara Scalia. Holmes is second to Iowa's Caitlin Clark in scoring in the conference (19.5) and first in shooting (.651). Scalia is averaging 14.7 points per game and is second in the Big Ten in three-point shooting (.429). Mara Braun, who scored nine points on 2-for-17 shooting vs. Nebraska, is still third in the Big Ten in scoring (19.0). Mallory Heyer, the only Big Ten player to average 11.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and shoot 40% from three in conference play, is fifth in the conference in rebounding (8.0) and eighth in three-point shooting (.390 in all games).

Forecast: Indiana will be looking to bounce back from its one-sided loss in Iowa City, so the game is already a challenge. Then add in the fact that the Hoosiers are 51-1 at home since the start of the 2020-21 season. Oh, and the Hoosiers are second in the Big Ten in average attendance (8,922).

Sign up here to get Gophers sports news delivered to your inbox for free.