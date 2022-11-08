Throw out the first five minutes.

The Gophers women's basketball team, with a roster and a starting lineup full of underclassmen, officially opened their season against Western Illinois Monday night at Williams Arena.

Jitters?

With the first quarter half over, the Gophers were down 5-2 and had taken and missed eight shots. But then Mara Braun dribbled to the baseline and sank a jumper. And everybody seemed to relax.

The final: Gophers 75, Western Illinois 45, in the first of a women's and men's doubleheader.

Starting with that jumper, over the final 15 minutes of the first half the Gophers outscored Western Illinois 36-10, making 15 of 27 shots, taking a 38-15 lead while holding the Leathernecks to 15.6-percent shooting. Minnesota scored the final 12 points of the first half and the first five of the third quarter, a 17-0 run that put the Gophers up by 28. They led by 30 entering the fourth.

The fact the Gophers were outscored 12-2 to start the fourth quarter, though, shows how much work there is still to be done.

But a win is a win for Minnesota.

And there were some strong Gophers debuts:

Mara Braun made nine of 19 shots, scored 21 points and had seven rebounds.

Amaya Battle scored six points with nine assists and eight rebounds.

Mallory Heyer had eight points and eight rebounds.

Returners? Rose Micheaux had her first career double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Point guard Katie Borowicz made six of nine shots, four of six three-pointers and scored 16.

No player scored in double figures for Western Illinois, which shot 25% overall.